Wisconsin military families, veterans endorse Biden
(WXOW) - Over 50 military families and veterans endorsed Democratic Presidential Candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday.
In a release from the Biden Campaign, the endorsements come following the launch of the 'Veterans and Military Families for Biden.'
Senator Tammy Duckworth, a veteran and Purple Heart Recipient, helped kick off the start of the new group which plans to encourage voting throughout the state.
“Joe Biden understands military families and the issues they face because he is a member of one,” said Eugene Manzane, USMC Veteran. “He’ll bring that shared experience with him to the White House and put it to use when he’s forced to make the tough, critical decisions that come across a president’s desk every single day.”
Coalition members pointed to what they call Biden's commitment to service members, veterans, and military families. The former Vice President is promising full support and benefits for veterans.
“President Trump has reportedly called them ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’ and it’s time for new leadership. Joe Biden will be ready to assume this role on day one because he has the experience, temperament, and integrity worthy of this great responsibility,” said State Representative Diane Hesselbein, a military spouse.
Here is a list of the endorsements for Biden:
- Andy Berg, U.S. Army
- Eldor Bethke, U.S. Army
- Dave Boetcher, U.S. Army
- Doug Bradley, U.S. Army
- Margaret Breisch, U.S. Army
- Tim Buban, U.S. Army
- Melody Carranza, U.S. Army
- Jim Carroll, U.S. Army
- Bill Christofferson, U.S. Marine Corps
- William Crawford, U.S. Navy
- Keith Cribbs, U.S. Navy
- Don Ekstrom, U.S. Navy
- Gene Fleming, U.S. Navy
- Dan Goglin, U.S. Marine Corps
- Gary Hawley, U.S. Coast Guard
- Bill Healy, U.S. Army
- Dianne Hesselbein, Military Spouse
- Bob Hesselbein, U.S. Army, Air Force
- Jonathan Hoerl, U.S. Marine Corps
- Ben Hofer, U.S. Navy
- Keith Howard-Streicher, U.S. Army
- Michael Ingalls, U.S. Air Force
- Helen Johnson, military spouse
- John Kidd, U.S. Marine Corps
- Richard Kirchhoff, U.S. Army
- Paul Krakau, U.S. Navy
- Eric Larsen, U.S. Navy
- Eric Larson, U.S. Coast Guard
- Dottie LeClair, Secretary of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s Veterans Caucus
- James Macon, U.S. Marine Corps
- Eugene Manzanet, U.S. Marine Corps
- Ken McAndrew, U.S. Marine Corps
- Robert "Mac" McDermott, U.S. Navy
- Joseph McGonigle, U.S. Air Force
- Alannah McReavey, US Army Reserves
- Nick Milroy, U.S. Navy
- Saul Newton, U.S. Army
- Paul Norman, U.S. Army
- Ted Poull, U.S. Army
- Tena Quackenbush, U.S. Marine Corps
- Stephen Rasmus, U.S. Navy
- Roger Reed, U.S. Army
- Curtis L Schmitt Jr., U.S. Army
- Richard Sperko, U.S. Navy
- Tracey Sperko, U.S. Navy
- George Stacy, U.S. Army
- Leon Staples, U.S. Navy
- Kimberly Stuart, U.S. Air Force
- Guy, Temple, U.S. Air Force
- Rob Turner, U.S. Air Force
- Michael Walker, U.S. Army
- Michael Williams, U.S. Navy