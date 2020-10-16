Wisconsin military families, veterans endorse Biden

(WXOW) - Over 50 military families and veterans endorsed Democratic Presidential Candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday.

In a release from the Biden Campaign, the endorsements come following the launch of the 'Veterans and Military Families for Biden.'

Senator Tammy Duckworth, a veteran and Purple Heart Recipient, helped kick off the start of the new group which plans to encourage voting throughout the state.

“Joe Biden understands military families and the issues they face because he is a member of one,” said Eugene Manzane, USMC Veteran. “He’ll bring that shared experience with him to the White House and put it to use when he’s forced to make the tough, critical decisions that come across a president’s desk every single day.”

Coalition members pointed to what they call Biden's commitment to service members, veterans, and military families. The former Vice President is promising full support and benefits for veterans.

“President Trump has reportedly called them ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’ and it’s time for new leadership. Joe Biden will be ready to assume this role on day one because he has the experience, temperament, and integrity worthy of this great responsibility,” said State Representative Diane Hesselbein, a military spouse.

Here is a list of the endorsements for Biden: