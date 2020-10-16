Wisconsin Update: 21 deaths, 135 hospitalized since yesterday due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 21 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 135 people were newly hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

According to totals updated Thursday, a record 1,043 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 26 from the day prior, with 264 of them in the ICU.

Including all patients, both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, 84.8 percent of Wisconsin hospital beds are in use and 86.4 percent of ICU beds.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person.

The state recorded 3,861 positive tests and 10,725 new negative tests. The number of positives is a new record in the state. 3,747 cases were reported on Thursday.

The 21 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,574 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 130,231 or 78.4 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 34 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 19 of the 34 are in intensive care.

La Crosse County saw 61 new cases in Friday's update. According to DHS figures, the cases broke down demographically:

0-9 - 3

10-19 - 4

20-29 - 13

30-39 - 7

40-49 - 8

50-59 - 6

60-69 - 16

70-79 - 3

80-89 - 1

90+ - 0

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

La Crosse County also issued a Health Advisory earlier on Friday which mirrors the governor's 25 percent capacity requirement for gatherings.

Monroe County Health also said Friday that they are at capacity for contact tracing. They're switching to crisis guidelines regarding contact tracing and symptom monitoring.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 197 (+6) 2 Crawford 284 (+16) 0 Grant 1,550 (+12) 23 Jackson 256 (+9) 1 La Crosse 3,718 (+61) 18 (+4) Monroe 878 (+25) 3 Trempealeau 842 (+21) 2 Vernon 418 (+17) 3 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

