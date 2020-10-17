Big change this weekend

Strong winds…

Strong winds continued to bring in colder air Thursday and Friday. Some of the gusts topped 35 mph, and we had plenty of clouds with a few showers, even mixed with snow pellets at times. Our high temperatures Friday were in the 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday winds pick up...

South winds are developing and will gust up to 35 mph or so today. They will briefly tap into warmer air, and we can expect highs in the lower to middle 60s. We will start out with a few showers early, but we should dry out as the winds increase.

More clouds coming…

A series of low pressure systems will swing through for the next week or so, and that will mean chances of rain showers from time to time. It will also coincide with colder temperatures, so there will be chances of some snow to mix in with the rain.

Colder next week…

Sunday and Monday will bring the best chance of some rain and light snow, and highs will be in the very chilly 40s. Slight warming will take over for the rest of the week. Overall, this next week will be best spent doing indoor projects!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden