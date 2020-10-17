Briscoe rolls at Kansas to punch ticket to Xfinity finale

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Chase Briscoe swept the first two stages of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night, then he dominated after a restarted with four laps to go to capture the first race in the round of eight and clinch his spot in the season finale at Phoenix. Daniel Hemric was second and Ryan Sieg, who made a couple of pit gambles that left him with a fresh set of tires with seven laps to go, rallied from 10th on the final restart to finish third. Playoff contender Justin Haley also avoided trouble and was fourth with Josh Williams rounding out the top five.