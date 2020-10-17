Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals kick off its Month of Miracles campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Despite the various obstacles the pandemic is continuing to bring, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, a Gundersen Medical Foundation service, is celebrating a Month of Miracles.

The Month of Miracles campaign supports children with various medical needs and their families. The campaign kicks off October 19 as a replacement for their annual Radiothon. It runs through November 13.

Miracle Teams will manage phone banks collecting donations from national and local partners. The teams are also asking families to use their social media to spread the message of Children Miracle Network Hospitals. Donations are also accepted online.

Rena Cash, the Program Coordinator for CMNH at Gundersen Health System, said donations would go towards the many needs for kids, like medical equipment, transportation services, and even overcoming barriers such as gas to and from the hospital.

All of the donations given stay local. Cash said donations do not go toward covering staff wages or overhead hospital costs.

“On behalf of Gundersen Health System, we would like to say thank you to everything our community has done for kids over the past 30 plus years being a CMN Hospital,” Cash said. “We could not do the work that we do in our community without their support from both partners and individual donors. We always say we raise our funds one dollar at a time, but we couldn’t do that without everyone’s support. We are so extremely thankful.”

Next week, Cash said Gundersen Health System would host an online auction of child art made from their 2019 CMN Heroes.

WXOW News 19 is a proud sponsor of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Gundersen Health System CMN Facebook page