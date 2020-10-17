City of La Crosse holds mask handout event

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse provided free, reusable masks to anyone who attended their drive-thru pick-up event at Myrick Park.

There were signs directing community members to the free handout event, beginning on the road leading up to Myrick Park. The signs led them through the park to the main shelter where the masks were being handed out.

This event is the second of this year. The first was held during the summer. Pat Corran, a community risk educator for the La Crosse Fire Department, explained that during the first event, they handed out around 10,000, and they hoped to do the same this time around.

"We just feel like it's our duty as a city to try to get as many masks out in the community as possible and just recommend that people wear it," said Corran.

The event started at 8:00 am on Saturday, and by noon, a spokesperson from the city estimated they had already given out over 1,500. They provided one mask per each member of the household, maxing it at five.

Corran explained that they don't have another mask handout event set in place as of right now, but they will plan if it is necessary. The handout event was made possible through grant funding. Corran said they were happy to help those in need.

"It shows that we are all in this together and that wearing a mask isn't just necessarily helping protect yourself, but also helping to protect your neighbors and your family and your loved ones," said Corran. "The city is really just trying to do our part to get as many masks out in the community as possible."

Along with the mask, the La Crosse Fire Department handed out fire safety information. Corran discussed the rise in household fires the department sees around this time of year due to the holidays. They encourage everyone to stay safe and wear their masks.