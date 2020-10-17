Missouri woman whose arrest sparked outrage gives birth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The attorney for a Black Missouri woman whose arrest when she was nine-months pregnant sparked outrage says she’s given birth to a girl. Deja Stallings of Kansas City, Missouri, had an emergency cesarean section late Wednesday. Attorney Stacy Shaw told The Kansas City Star that the newborn is in the neonatal intensive care unit. The infant was born two weeks early and had an elevated heart rate. Stallings ended up on the ground with a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer’s knee in her back during the Sept. 30 arrest that was captured on video.