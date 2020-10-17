Officials in Scotland approve another Trump golf course

LONDON (AP) — Authorities in Scotland have approved plans by President Donald Trump’s family business to build a second golf course in Aberdeenshire, despite campaigning from environmental activists. The Aberdeen council has published documents showing it gave full planning permission for the development, subject to some conditions such as measures to minimize the flooding risk at the site on Scotland’s northeast coast. The 18-hole golf course will be named MacLeod after Trump’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod. It would be built next to the original Trump International golf resort on his Menie Estate, north of Aberdeen, which opened in 2012.