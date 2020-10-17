Organizers exhort women to vote for change at US rallies

WASHINGTON (AP) — A mostly young, diverse crowd of masked women is rallying in the nation’s capital, exhorting voters to oppose President Donald Trump and his fellow Republican candidates in the Nov. 3 elections. The latest of rallies that began with a massive women’s march the day after Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 was playing out during the coronavirus pandemic, and demonstrators were asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Dozens of other rallies were planned from New York to San Francisco to signal opposition to Trump and his policies, including the push to fill the seat of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before Election Day.