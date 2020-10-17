PM office: ICC prosecutor visits Sudan over Darfur charges

CAIRO (AP) — The office of Sudan’s prime minister says International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda is arriving Saturday in Sudan to discuss cooperation with local authorities over bringing to trial those internationally wanted for war crimes and genocide in the Darfur conflict. Among those wanted by the international court is former President Omar al-Bashir, who has been in jail in Khartoum since his ouster last year. The ICC is seeking to charge al-Bashir with war crimes and genocide for allegedly masterminding the campaign of attacks in Darfur that erupted in 2003. Sudan’s transitional government has previously said that suspects wanted by the court, including al-Bashir, would be tried before the ICC, but the trial venue is a matter for negotiations with The Hague-based court.