Police: Man upset with mask mandate threatened Wichita mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a retired firefighter who was upset with a mask ordinance in the city of Wichita, Kansas, has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to kidnap and kill the mayor. The Wichita Eagle reports that police say the 59-year-old suspect could face a charge of criminal threat. Democratic Mayor Brandon Whipple said someone had read him text messages received by another city official that asked about the mayor’s address and threatened his life. Whipple says the suspect talked about tyranny in the messages and was upset about the mask mandates and not being able to see his mother because of coronavirus restrictions. Wichita is Kansas’ largest city.