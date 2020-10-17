Temperatures fall off

Warm Saturday

Highs on Saturday got to the 60s for most of us with 66 degrees in La Crosse. This is well above average for this time of year. It was on the windy side with gusts upwards of 40 mph and partly cloudy skies.

Cold Front

A cold front is on approach from Minnesota and should track through the Coulee Region Saturday evening. Rain chances return after 6 PM and linger through Midnight for SW Wisconsin. The showers should be light and we should stay warm enough for mostly rainfall. As we get closer to midnight, a few snow flakes could mix in. Overnight lows drop to the upper 20s and low 30s for most.

Active Forecast

Sunday should remain mostly dry with decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs are only going to make it to the low/mid 40s with a NW wind from 10-15 mph. We're looking to stay mighty chilly this week with highs mostly in the 40s and lows in the 20s/30s. We have a chance for a bit of a wintry mix on Monday and then another round possible Tuesday. If you see any snow this week, accumulations look to be rather minor as it will likely mix in with rain at times. We basically have off an on precipitation chances throughout the entire upcoming week.

Have a good one,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears