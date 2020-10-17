U.S. Surgeon General: Wisconsin’s positivity rates are going in the wrong direction

NEENAH (CNN/WKOW) — During a visit to Neenah, United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned that Wisconsin is a COVID-19 red state with a rising positivity rate.

“I want you all to be aware that Wisconsin is currently one of our red states. Meaning, your positivity rates are over 10% and going in the wrong direction. Cases are in the red, going in the wrong direction,” Adams said.

Adams was in Neenah for the announcement of a new COVID-19 surge testing location at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah. The goal of the new site is to limit the spread of the virus and identify people who may be asymptomatic.

“I came to Wisconsin because I want everyone to know, that one of the most important things to getting this virus under control is knowing who has it, and 2/3 of people here do not know they had the virus, even though they’re carrying it around and passing it to each other,” Adams said.

The site has 30,000 test kits. The Wisconsin National Guard will administer them.