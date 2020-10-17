UK Space Agency backs medical drone delivery project

LONDON (AP) — A medical drone delivery service founded by trainee doctors that aims to transport coronavirus samples, test kits and protective equipment between hospitals has won the backing of Britain’s Space Agency. Authorities said Saturday that the start-up project can help free up healthcare staff, avoid courier waiting times and minimize the risk of virus transmission. The project’s founders are trialling “dronepad” infrastructure so the miniature aircraft can take off from and land on hospitals, laboratories and warehouses. They are planning to scale up the trials and set up a nationwide network of secure air corridors. The drone project is among others set to share 1.3 million pounds ($1.7 million) of government funding.