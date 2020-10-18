Active week of weather for the Upper Midwest

Chilly Sunday

Highs on Sunday only made it to the 40s in the Coulee Region which was anywhere between 15 and 30 degrees cooler than what we saw on Saturday. Winds were persistent out of the NW from 10-20 mph which made our "feels-like" temperatures drop to the 30s. Overnight lows will drop to the upper teens to mid 20s.

Active Week

Monday looks to be mostly cloudy and cool with highs only in the low 40s again. We do have a slight chance for a couple of light rain/snow showers in the region but it's not looking like much to worry about. Tuesday is what I have my eye on. A fairly large area of low pressure will bring a rain/snow mix to the area. Since our temperatures will still be above freezing for most of the day, I am expecting more rain than snow for the immediate La Crosse area. Those that live up towards Eau Claire or up the Mississippi River past Wabasha could see more snow mix in at times. Right now, the best chance for accumulating snow should stay just to the north of the News 19 viewing area. We'll keep you updated as we get closer to Tuesday.

Staying Chilly

Our highs will likely stay in the 40s for the most part this upcoming week. Thursday looks to be our warmest with mid 50s, but rainfall is looking likely as another system moves through Thursday into Friday.