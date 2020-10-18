Asia Today: Melbourne eases lockdown as cases decline

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, has loosened lockdown restrictions as new and active COVID-19 continue to decline. From midnight Sunday, Melbourne residents will no longer face limits on the time they can spend away from their homes for education or recreation. Previous restrictions allowing Melburnians to travel only 3 miles from home will increase at midnight to 15 miles. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people from two households will be allowed and golf and tennis can resume. Victoria state reported only two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and no deaths. The rolling 14-day average of cases dropped to eight, the lowest in four months. Regulations will be further loosened on Nov. 2 with the partial reopening of shops, bars and restaurants.