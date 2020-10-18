Australia says US has resettled most of its 1,100 refugees

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian official says the United States is expected to have resettled more than 1,100 refugees by early next year under a deal President Donald Trump reluctantly honored with Australia. President Barack Obama’s administration struck a deal in 2016 to accept up to 1,250 refugees whom Australia had banished to Pacific island camps. Trump agreed to honor the U.S. commitment subject to “extreme vetting” of refugees. An Australian Home Affairs official said 870 of the refugees have made their home in the U.S. and 250 more have approval to do so. Australia expects the last refugees under the agreement to be resettled by April.