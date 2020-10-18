Baby born after pregnant mom fatally shot dies 4 days later

CHICAGO (AP) — A newborn boy delivered after his mother was fatally shot last week in Chicago has died. Chicago police confirmed Sunday that the baby died a day earlier. He was 4 days old. The baby was delivered after his mother, 35-year-old Stacey Jones, was shot twice in the back while standing outside her home on the city’s South Side. She was eight months pregnant. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. The baby was delivered in critical condition early Tuesday and transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital. The Chicago Tribune reports that Jones’ other two children were sleeping inside the home and were unharmed.