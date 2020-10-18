Car bombing in Afghanistan kills 12, wounds more than 100

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide car bombing has killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 100 others in Afghanistan’s western Ghor province. A hospital official in the area says he expects the death toll to rise with some being treated for serious injuries. The Interior Ministry says the car bombing struck on Sunday near the entrance of the provincial police chief’s office and other nearby government buildings in the area. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Ghor, which comes amid an uptick in attacks by the Taliban as representatives of the group and Afghan government officials hold their first-ever face-to-face talks in Qatar.