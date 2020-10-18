Groundbreaking marks expansion of Hamilton Elementary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Work gets underway Monday morning on a multi-million dollar expansion of Hamilton Elementary in La Crosse.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for 9 a.m.

Plans call for a nearly 19,000 square foot expansion of the building to include a new gym, libray, plus community center space.

Renovation of a portion of the existing building calls for new classrooms and a maker's space.

Hamilton Elementary principal Ben Burns said, “This project will significantly increase the possibilities of our collaborative efforts and help us realize our potential to be the hub of this neighborhood.”

The cost of the construction is nearly $4.8 million.

The School District of La Crosse has partnered with several groups to bring the project forward. The Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse and Gundersen Health System both pledged $1.2 million for the expansion. A two-year $400,000 grant from the La Crosse Community Development Committee is also supporting the work at Hamilton. The district is covering the remaining costs through their fund balance and capital project funds.

“We are so thankful to have the continued and generous support of such wonderful organizations in our city,” said superintendent of schools Dr. Aaron Engel in a statement. “The partnership between the district, Gundersen Health System, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, and the City of La Crosse on this building project is representative of the amazing generosity of our community and the incredible things we can accomplish when we work together.”

Work at Hamilton is schedule to finish in July 2021.