ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Niko Hansen’s goal in the 83rd minute helped rally the Houston Dynamo to a 2-2 tie with Minnesota United. The Dynamo’s Memo Rodríguez gave Houston its first goal in the 59th minute, reducing its deficit to 2-1. Minnesota United failed to capitalize on a fast start that included Ethan Finley scoring twice in a 19-minute span in the first half.