La Crosse flushing hydrants in coming days

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The city of La Crosse is performing its annual hydrant flushing over the next several days.

Crews from the La Crosse Water Utility are focusing on dead end mains in the system as part of their regular system maintenance.

When hydrants are flushed, the city said there may be a drop in water pressure and may cause short term discoloration of the water which could affect anyone doing laundry, automatic flushing units, and pressure sensitive equipment.

The city recommends that if the water is discolored, run a cold tap for a few minutes until the water clears.

Plans call for crews to start on the north side beginning around 7 a.m. on Monday, October 19 for about 2-3 days. They'll be working in these areas:

Airport Industrial Park

Moorings Drive

Lauderdale Court

County Trunk Highway B and adjacent areas

Upper north side east of George Street

All remaining dead-end mains

Starting on Wednesday, October 21, crews begin work on the south side. The city expects to take 3-4 days in the following areas: