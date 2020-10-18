Minnesota reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,732 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Sunday that 17 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said fourteen of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,234 people have died from COVID-19 in the state to date, the Department reported. Health officials said 1,574 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota's COVID-19 update also included a change to how the Department will report cases in the state. Health officials said the COVID-19 case definition was recently updated to also include antigen testing, not just PCR testing. Positive antigen tests are now considered "probable cases," while positive PCR tests are still considered confirmed cases.

The Department also reported another 1,732 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota in Sunday's update. MDH's update broke it down as 1,715 confirmed cases and 17 newly-reported probable cases of COVID-19.

Ten new cases were reported in Winona County. Five more cases were added in Fillmore County. Houston County had three more cases.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 122,812 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state to date, MDH said. This includes 12,423 health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials said 108,316 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported they've completed 2,489,218 PCR tests and 20,516 antigen tests to date.

MDH also said a total of 8,866 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. This includes 2,405 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here