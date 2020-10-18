Minnesota reports more than 1,700 new virus cases, 17 deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,732 new cases of the coronavirus and 17 deaths in the last day. The update released Sunday shows the total number of cases in Minnesota at 122,812, including more than 32,200 in Hennepin County. There have been 2,234 deaths since the pandemic began. Of the deaths confirmed Sunday, 14 were residents of long-term care facilities. The COVID Tracking Project notes there were about 326 new cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks, which ranks 18th in the country for new cases per capita.