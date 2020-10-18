Romania’s Jewish State Theater explores work on Holocaust

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The latest première at the Jewish State Theater in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, explores the horrors of the Holocaust via a survivor’s memories of the Auschwitz and Plaszow concentration camps. Friday’s debut of “The Beautiful Days of My Youth” by Romanian Jewish Holocaust survivor Ana Novac follows the National Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations on Oct. 9, the day when deportations of Romania’s Jews and Roma began in 1941. The play premiered online and in front of limited theater-goers because of measures meant to slow the coronavirus pandemic in the eastern European nation. Many liken Kovac’s work to that of Anne Frank, who documented her life in hiding in Nazi-occupied Netherlands before she was deported to concentration camps.