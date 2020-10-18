Taiwanese staffer injured in clash with Chinese side in Fiji

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s foreign ministry says a fight broke out between Chinese diplomats and Taiwanese government employees at a reception in Fiji. The incident highlights rising tension between the rival governments over diplomatic recognition. The foreign ministry says the confrontation erupted when the Taiwanese tried to stop the Chinese from taking photos of guests at a reception for Taiwan’s national day. China is stepping up pressure on other governments to isolate Taiwan, which split with the mainland in 1949 following a civil war.