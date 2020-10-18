Young and depleted defense giving Vikings growing pains

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — This was bound to be a year of transition for the long-sturdy, often-dominant Minnesota Vikings defense directed by coach Mike Zimmer. After losing five starters from the usual lineup during the offseason, they’ve veered well off track. The Vikings enter their bye week with a 1-5 record and plenty of reason to enter full rebuild mode after a 40-23 defeat by the Atlanta Falcons. Julio Jones had eight receptions for 137 yards as Matt Ryan became the third 300-yard passer against the Vikings in six games this season. Their three healthy cornerbacks are all rookies.