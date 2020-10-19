A desk of their own to ease remote learning for kids in need

As remote schooling swept the nation, parents realized that many kids lacked desks at home. So they got busy building, collecting and donating them in their communities. People like Mitch Couch of California, sanding and sawing with a driveway full of more than a dozen simple desks for giveaway. In Nebraska, Marcus Holley has churned out about 150 and counting after raising some $8,000 for materials online. And in Maryland, Jessica Berrellez and her husband launched a Facebook group that mobilized a small army of furniture-building volunteers. They and others are giving students across the country workspaces to call their own.