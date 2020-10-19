Active pattern offers rain and snow chances this week

The cold, crisp fall air has descended on the region with lows falling below freezing. Under clear and calm conditions early this morning, it will make it one of the coldest mornings thus far. Bundle up and be ready to bear the cold all week.

Quieter today

Into the afternoon overcast skies will dominate with highs climbing into the low 40s. There will be a slight chance for drizzle/grauel/flakes throughout the day. This system will be falling apart as it heads into southeastern Minnesota, so little to no accumulation expected.

Sweeping changes

Tuesday could be the first big snowfall of the season but the Coulee Region is on the dividing line. The freezing line will slice the region for a chance at all precipitations forms. There will be widespread accumulation differences as well.

-Timing

Early out the door tomorrow the region will be calm but it will not last. But the lunch rush the pattern picks up.

At the onset, snowfall will push in to give much of the region a dusting. As the system wraps northeast, there will be a transition to rainfall. The transitions to rainfall will occur at some point for everyone. But it will occur sooner for those south of I-90, with little or no snowfall. Then north of I-90 could continue snowfall in the evening, so winter driving skills will need to be turned on.

Elevation will also play a role in precipitation type and accumulation. As a reminder, higher elevation will have colder, snowy precipitation as the valley regions will be warmer, wetter.

-Amounts

When it comes to snow accumulations, most accumulations will be less than 4 inches. The farther north in the region more snow is possible and the farther south less snow.

Active weather continues

Through the middle/end of the week, temperatures take a slight uptick. This will help to eliminate snow chances but will have the watch for early morning temperatures for a wintry mix. This next precipitation chance will come Wednesday afternoon. This chance could make for a soggy end to the week, so if you can find outdoor time make sure to take advantage.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett