“Dungeons and Dragons” community problem solves together–virtually

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - 'Dungeons and Dragons' players moved to a virtual format to continue playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The role-playing game takes participants on adventures to fantasy worlds where they fight monsters and solve problems together.

Despite fewer players by his side, 'D and D' still helps Alic Bitney work on his problem solving skills.

"It's just a bunch of nerds getting together, telling a story, rolling dice and doing math," Bitney said. "It's nice to just escape. Some people escape by reading or playing video games. I escape by playing dungeons and dragons."

Bitney plays in two groups and neither gather in person. They play through a new online game board called "Roll20".

"We've been forced into adapting to things that look different than we're used to. But we're dealing with people that are very imaginative and they can deal with that pretty well," lifelong player AJ Schmidt said."

The core is still there. It's still me and my friends getting together telling horrible horrible puns and just messing up the DM's plans. "If you're exploring different ways to solve problems you're already automatically able to open your mind to other elements and other out of the box solutions than you're not locked into this 'there's only one way to solve this problem'. And that's what it's all about."

Schmidt said COVID-19's worst impact on the 'D and D' community are the canceled conventions.

