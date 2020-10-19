Egypt says another trove of ancient coffins found in Saqqara

CAIRO (AP) — Authorities say Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed another trove of ancient coffins in a vast necropolis south of Cairo. The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement Monday that archaeologists found the collection of colorful, sealed sarcophagi buried more than 2,500 years ago at the Saqqara necropolis. Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said more than 80 coffins were found. Archaeologists also found colorful, gilded wooden statues, the ministry said. Details of the new discovery will be announce in a news conference at the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser.