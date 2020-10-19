Europe’s central banker: Recovery ‘risks losing momentum’

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank says that the recovery “risks losing momentum” due to the second wave of coronavirus infections. The chief monetary authority for the euro countries is saying that more stimulus could be deployed if needed. Christine Lagarde said that the central bank’s toolbox was not empty and that if more has to be done, it will be. European countries are seeing infection numbers climb. Things are alarming in France where Paris has had to shut down bars and required restaurants to close by 9 p.m. The ECB is pumping more than a trillion euros into the economy in newly printed money through bond purchases. Analysts think the bank may eventually decide to add to that.