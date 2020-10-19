Groundbreaking ceremony held to celebrate the first day of Hamilton Elementary School’s makeover

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Hamilton Elementary School renovation project hit the ground on Monday.

Ben Burns, the Principal of Hamilton Elementary School, said it could not have been made possible without the several community partners.

Those partners include The Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse and Gundersen Health System, who pledged $1.2 million toward the expansion. The La Crosse Community Development Committee also awarded the district a two-year $400,000 grant to support the project.

The remaining costs will be funded by the district’s fund balance and capital project funds. The project, designed by Bray Architects and Borton Construction, is building it, Inc.

“We are all working for the same thing, and that is creating equitable outcomes from all students,” said Burns.

The project includes an 18,700 square foot addition that will have a new gymnasium, library, and a community center space for the Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood to access. Additionally, a 3,500 square foot renovation will include additional classrooms and a maker’s space.

Burns said he, his faculty, and community partners pride themselves on being a community school.

Maggie Miller, a Third Grade teacher at Hamilton, said the school is so much more than just a place for kids to receive an education.

“Hamilton is like a second home for our kids. These new renovations will help make our school feel more like a home for our kids,” said Miller. “We want our kids to feel comfortable in our school. All of these updates in each classroom will make a positive difference in the way our kids learn. They will love coming to school.”

Burn said the construction for the project’s completion date would be sometime September of next year.