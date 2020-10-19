Hot off the press: CMN Holiday Cards mean more this year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the holiday season fast approaching, people might start thinking about sending out greeting cards. Children's Miracle Network Hospitals will continue to offer its cheery cards in support of local kids with medical needs.

During an ordinary year, the CMN Heroes who design the cards get to see their creations inked at Empire Screen Printing in Onalaska. That didn't happen due to the ongoing pandemic, but Empire still donated and printed the cards while creating a video tour for the heroes and their families.

CMN will once again offer the cards at $8 for a 20 pack that includes envelopes and seals. Representatives said even this little bit can help during a year when donations have dropped.

"It really is amazing to have so many local partners who do support us," said CMN specialist Nicole Loeffelholz. "I think it's because they know that all of the money...is going to stay local."

Money raised from the Holiday Cards goes to help area families at any medical facility with treatment, equipment and support for their kids facing significant medical challenges. You can pick up the cards at the following locations:

You can also order the cards online by clicking here.