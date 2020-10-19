 Skip to Content

India army apprehends Chinese soldier amid military standoff

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian military says it apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. A statement by the Indian army said the soldier, Corporal Wang Ya Long from China’s People’s Liberation Army, was apprehended Monday inside Indian-controlled Ladakh’s Demchok area and was to be released soon. China did not immediately comment about the soldier’s capture. The high-altitude standoff between the Asian giants began in early May with a fierce brawl, and exploded into hand-to-hand combat with clubs, stones and fists on June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China is believed to also have had casualties, but has not given any details.

Associated Press

