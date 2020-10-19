Judge reinstates Evers’ indoor gatherings’ order

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Sawyer County judge today denied a request to make a temporary injunction permanent, thereby reinstating Gov. Evers' statewide indoor gatherings' order.

The judge ruled in the lawsuit brought by the Tavern League of Wisconsin.

The order was blocked last week after The Tavern League of Wisconsin sued, arguing the order would force businesses to close.

The order limits gatherings to 25 percent of a building's capacity.

Some restaurant owners say they've been through a lot this year and they're tired of the back and forth, but the governor says the order will help control the virus and get the economy back on track.

The lawsuit was filed in Sawyer County court and will be heard by a Barron County judge.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Attorneys for Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm are expected to appear in court Monday to defend Governor Tony Evers order that limits indoor gatherings.

Starting Monday at 9 a.m., Palm is expected to be asked why her department thinks the order needs to be enforced.