La Crescent joins Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy initiative

LA CRESCENT, MN. (WXOW) - The City of La Crescent is the latest community to join Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy initiative to help the city achieve its energy goals.

Partners in Energy will work with La Crescent to put the city’s energy goals into action and provide the community with an energy-efficient

future. The initiative will work to help the city achieve its energy goals and assist local residents and businesses in reducing their energy bills and carbon footprints.

"In terms of the residential component which is a big section of the city, the city doesn’t have a lot of direct influence there," said La Crescent Sustainability Coordinator, Jason Ludwigson. "Those are personal residences. So the idea of this plan I think would be is hopefully will be a lot of focus on what residents can do in terms of improving efficiency using more renewable energy being more sustainable how they can do those actions."

The program lasts for two years with the initial few months dedicated to developing a strategic energy action plan and the remaining time focused on implementing that plan. The first meeting for developing the strategic plan is scheduled for Wednesday, October 21st in a virtual format.

Partners in Energy launched in 2014 for communities seeking guidance as they generate formal energy programs. In addition to La Crescent, other Partners in Energy communities in Minnesota include Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Edina, Faribault, Fridley, Golden Valley, Hastings, Inver Grove Heights, Mahtomedi, Maplewood, Midtown Community Works, Minnetonka, Northfield, Ramsey County, Red Wing, Richfield, Rosemount, Roseville, Saint Paul, Saint Paul Public Schools, Shorewood, St. Cloud, St. Louis Park, Wayzata, and Winona.