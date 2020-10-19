Local holiday show seeks musical acts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - While 2020 continues to cancel many typical holiday traditions, it's opening the curtain on one new show.

La Crosse Local along with the Weber Center and a pair of production companies want local singers and performers to consider sharing their talents for an hour-long holiday special.

Organizers hope to feature a variety of acts performing public domain holiday favorites to stream live as part of "The Garage Sessions Christmas Special" on Facebook and YouTube on December 19.

"If you're a quartet, or quintet or something like that, you can do that...bands, if you're part of a symphony organization, jazz organization, [we're looking for] anything like that," said Weber Center Executive Director Dillon McArdle.

McArdle said the show provides not only a platform for performers during a time when options are limited, it's also geared toward supporting these groups at a time when donations might be limited.

"We are trying to put some money in the hands of local performing arts organizations, music groups and things like that."

Those interested can apply by the end of October on the La Crosse Local website. Recording of the acts will likely take place November 7 & 8 at The Weber Center with strict COVID-19 protocols in place.