Man accused of biting off nose of another man during fight

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Police say a Dubuque man was arrested this weekend after biting off the nose of another man during a fight. The Telegraph Herald reports that 24-year-old Blayre Ward was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of willful injury, assault causing injury, harassment and other counts. Police documents say Ward and another man fought with 44-year-old Scott Plumley and that Ward bit Plumley’s nose, “biting the majority of it off.” Plumley was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later transported to an Iowa City hospital for specialized surgery to reconstruct his nose.