Minister: Cops failing Indigenous in Canada lobster dispute

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Canada’s Indigenous services minister says police in Nova Scotia have failed to properly protect Indigenous people embroiled in an ugly dispute over lobster fishing. Marc Miller made the comments about the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Monday after a turbulent weekend in the Atlantic province. A lobster pound was burned to the ground and police accused one person of assaulting a Mi’kmaq leader and another of setting fire to a van owned by an Indigenous fisherman. For weeks, Indigenous fishermen have said they are being targeted with harassment, vandalism and violence from commercial harvesters.