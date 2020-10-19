Minnesota virus cases see steady growth with 1,632 new cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials have reported over 1,600 new cases of the coronavirus and five new deaths after setting a one-day record of nearly 2,300 new cases late last week. According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota ranks 16th in the country for new cases per capita over the last two weeks. Though cases have been steadily rising statewide, outbreaks in Wisconsin and North and South Dakota have outpaced Minnesota’s case growth in recent weeks.