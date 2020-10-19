Monroe County plans free COVID testing site Oct. 22

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Health Department and Emergency Management are holding a free drive-through COVID-19 testing site on Thursday in Tomah.

The site is at the Tomah Armory, 520 Mill St. from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The county is working with the Wisconsin National Guard and City of Tomah to host the site.

The nasal swab test is available to anyone ages five or older. People do not have to have symptoms in order to get tested.

While pre-registration is available through the state's website. Go to

www.register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

People can also register at the site on the day of the event.

From the county:

Each person must register individually, but you can use the same email address to register other family members. You will be emailed one QR code for every person registered, even if you use the same email address. Have your QR code ready when you’re at the testing site, you will need to show it to staff at least twice.

If you don’t register online, you will still be tested. Staff will be available to register you. No identification is necessary, you'll be asked your name, birthday, address, phone number, race, ethnicity, and gender. By asking for race, ethnicity, and gender we can better identify possible disparities. You do not need to be a Monroe County resident to get tested. Spanish interpreters will be available.