Morning News Anchor takes on Evening News Anchor role

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – There will be a new, yet familiar face at the anchor desk for WXOW News 19 evening news viewers. Dustin Luecke will be filling the role as Evening News Anchor/Producer.

A native of Onalaska, News 19 Daybreak anchor Dustin Luecke has been a part of the WXOW/WQOW family since October 2009.

During college, Dustin started working full-time at WXOW’s sister station, WQOW in Eau Claire, operating the audio equipment for News 18 Daybreak and recording local sports highlights. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Dustin started his career with WXOW as a Weekend Reporter.

He transitioned to the role of Weekend Sports Anchor before eventually joining News 19 Daybreak as an Anchor and will now settle into the role of Evening Anchor/Producer.

“While we are sad to see Scott Hackworth leave the news desk for retirement, there could be no better replacement than Dustin Luecke. He exemplifies the Hometown Team spirit, was born and raised in the Coulee Region, and is invested in this community. We are proud to help him fulfill his career goal,” said Dave Booth, Vice President/General Manager of WXOW News 19.

"I feel a profound sense of responsibility. I look to Scott's leadership of the past three decades and see a significant task ahead. I want to inspire the same confidence and trust that I've come to know both as a viewer growing up with News 19 and as a colleague," said Luecke.

Luecke spends much of his free time with his wife, Dominique, and sons, Damian, and Dax. He’s an active member of the Rotary After Hours club in La Crosse and enjoys staying involved with community theatre—both on stage and behind the scenes. During the summer, he can often be found on the area’s many great golf courses. He is also becoming an avid curling enthusiast during the long Wisconsin winters.

Dustin’s first official newscast as evening anchor will be the 10 p.m. Report on November 6, 2020.