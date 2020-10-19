Nokia to build moon’s first 4G cell network for NASA program

LONDON (AP) — Nokia says it has been tapped by NASA to build the first cellular communications network on the moon. The Finnish telecommunications equipment maker said Monday its Nokia Bell Labs’ division will build a 4G communications system to be deployed on a lunar lander to the Moon’s surface in late 2022. The company was one of 14 chosen last week by the U.S. space agency to provide technology for the Artemis moon-landing program. The network will provide critical communications capabilities for tasks astronauts will need to carry out like remote control of lunar rovers, real-time navigation and high-definition video streaming, the company said.