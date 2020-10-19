Onalaska and Holmen sprint their way to cross country sectionals
WEST SALEM, WIS. (WXOW) - Division one Cross Country sub-sectionals was held on Monday afternoon. Onalaska and Holmen advance to Sectionals on Saturday with first and second-place finishes.
For the girls, it was all Onalaska as the Hilltoppers stuffed the top five.
1st: Kora Malecek 17:55
2nd: Lydia Malecek 18:53
3rd: Amalia Malecek 19:41
4th: Ellie Smith 19:42
5th: Carolyn Kearns 19:46
For the boys, Onalaska junior Tyler Lee finished second overall with a time of 16:28.
Holmen's Cameron Lamere finished 3rd with a time of 16:39.
Sectionals will be held on Saturday, October 24th at Chippewa Falls High School.