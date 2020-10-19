One hurt in Vernon Co. car vs. tractor crash

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Viroqua man is injured Sunday night in a crash between a vehicle and a farm trailer towed by a tractor.

It happened at 7:35 p.m. on Highway 14 near Oak Knoll Road in the Town of Viroqua according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

A vehicle driven by Timothy A. Goldsmith, 39, of Viroqua, was headed south when he collided with an agricultural equipment trailer towed by a tractor.

Following the collision, Goldsmith's vehicle went off the road into the median.

The sheriff's office said Goldsmith, who they said was not wearing a seatbelt, went to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor, Curtis J. Forde, 67, of Viroqua, was unhurt.

Assisting with the crash was Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, Viroqua Fire, and the Viroqua Police Department.