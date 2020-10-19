Phase two of small business grants available

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Phase two of the "We're All In" small business grant applications are open until November 2.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) opened the small loan application on Monday for businesses that did not receive CARES Act funding during phase one.

La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce interim CEO Joseph Kruse said business owners should apply, because phase one grants helped people who struggled.

"It created a bridge for people that they wanted to keep employed but they didn't have work for them," Kruse said. "So they were able to keep people involved in the business even though there wasn't work for them to do."

Applications for the grant can be found at WEDC's website.