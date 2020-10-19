Prosecutor recommends suspended sentences for Golden Dawn

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A prosecutor has recommended all former lawmakers of Greece’s extreme right Golden Dawn party who have been sentenced to prison for leading or participating in a criminal organization should be allowed to remain free pending appeal. The prosecutor argued none was a flight risk or at risk of re-offending while they remain out of jail, and said most had a clean criminal record. A final decision on whether the sentences will be suspended pending appeal is expected from a panel of judges Monday night or Tuesday morning. Six former lawmakers received 13-year prison sentences after convictions for running the party like a criminal organization. A sixth was sentenced to 10 years, while 11 others were convicted of participation and received five- to seven-year sentences.