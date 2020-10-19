Quick Hit Fitness Lab offers a new way to workout

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Quick Hit Fitness Lab is known for providing workout programs centered around low to no impact training methods.

The La Crosse company has recently taken this training style a step further by developing a new way to exercise. This method helps clients see real results, without having to participate in traditional, tiresome workouts.

According to Quick Hit's owner, Patrick Ilfrey, clients can now engage in a quick 20-minute training session that provides the same benefits as "killing yourself in the gym for an hour, getting on an exercise bike, or going for a jog."

The workout capitalizes on both cardiovascular and muscle training, allowing clients to reap the benefits of each through a single exercise.

Robotically designed equipment has helped Quick Hit make this ground-breaking development, as it allows trainers to match each person's individual needs with their strength levels to help them get the most out of their workout.

Quick Hit currently offers private, one-on-one training sessions, which they believe give customers the best results.