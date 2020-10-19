Report: Damage from August wind storm in Midwest at $7.5B

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/WXOW) — A new report says damage estimates from a rare wind storm that slammed Iowa and some other parts of the Midwest in August are growing.

The total is now $7.5 billion.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the Aug. 10 storm is currently the second-costliest U.S. disaster so far in 2020, although cost estimates for the widespread wildfires along the West Coast aren’t yet available.

The August storm hit Iowa hard but also caused damage in Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota and Indiana.

The most expensive disaster so far this year was Hurricane Laura, which caused $14 billion in damage along the Gulf Coast.

The process of assessing damage is quite lengthy said NWS La Crosse Meteorologist Todd Shea, especially since the storm tracked over 700 miles. Agencies from the county, state and national level have to get involved, as well as insurance companies. Shea said it's basically a huge team effort and takes months for an event like this one.

"A lot of times you're working with, of course, local officials. It could be county sheriffs departments, but a lot of times the emergency management officials, ag agents if you're talking about a lot of agricultural damage," said Shea.

"You're just trying to use all those folks that have done some damage assessments, maybe aside from what we've done at the NWS, and pull all those statistics together."

The latest U.S. Department of agriculture estimates show that 850,000 crop acres were lost, which is 50% more than originally expected.

LEARN MORE: NOAA Climate Report